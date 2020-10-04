ValuEngine Lowers Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of PAG opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 310,837 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2,651.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 174,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 172,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 170,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,201,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,640,000 after buying an additional 133,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

