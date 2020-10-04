ValuEngine Lowers MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MDU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

MDU stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.11%.

In related news, Director David M. Sparby acquired 2,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 126.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 351.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

