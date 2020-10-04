ValuEngine Lowers Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Get Entravision Communication alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $130.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Entravision Communication has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.02.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entravision Communication will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Entravision Communication by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 958,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,193 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 4.0% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 872,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Entravision Communication by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 70,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communication by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 89,412 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.