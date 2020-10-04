ValuEngine Lowers ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
ANCN stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.75.
ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.
ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.