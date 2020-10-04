ValuEngine Lowers ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ANCN stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.75.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.58% of ANCHIANO THERAP/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

