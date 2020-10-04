Valero Energy’s (VLO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 64.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,204,000 after buying an additional 2,301,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,690 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 71.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,983 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.