VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of VALEO/S from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VALEO/S in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of VALEO/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. VALEO/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of VALEO/S stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. VALEO/S has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

