V-ID (VIDT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.39 or 0.05230240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033404 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

