USDx stablecoin (USDX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,513.00

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,652.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.02077904 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001061 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00580845 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002422 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009399 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Token Profile

USDx stablecoin (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.