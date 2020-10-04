USD Coin (USDC) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. USD Coin has a market cap of $2.64 billion and approximately $335.52 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinEx, Poloniex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 2,646,047,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,639,196,876 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase Pro, Poloniex, FCoin, Korbit, CPDAX, OKEx, CoinEx, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Kucoin, SouthXchange, Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

