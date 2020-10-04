Upfiring Price Hits $0.0795 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $3,504.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00079346 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001198 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000364 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00021267 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008018 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.