UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNH. Citigroup upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $311.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.24. The company has a market cap of $296.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

