United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $6.25 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $106.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Security Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

