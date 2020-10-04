United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.48.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,468,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,568. The firm has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.62. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $171.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

