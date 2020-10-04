Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.48 Million

Analysts forecast that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will report sales of $126.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $451.30 million. Uniqure posted sales of $1.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11,945.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full-year sales of $233.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $475.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $168.32 million, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $256.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%.

QURE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Uniqure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Uniqure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

Shares of QURE stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,302. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Uniqure has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25.

In other news, insider Robert Gut sold 4,352 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $170,250.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,379.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $91,831.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,308 shares of company stock worth $985,322 in the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Uniqure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 20.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Uniqure by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

