Unification Market Capitalization Reaches $1.10 Million (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Unification has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $138,359.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00272083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00088053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.01529678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00168165 BTC.

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

Unification can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

