TurtleNetwork Trading Up 8.2% This Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $931,967.00 and approximately $3,172.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00582243 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.45 or 0.01564673 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001727 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009508 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000190 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023988 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.