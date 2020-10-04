TrumpCoin Price Down 30.7% Over Last Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $79,682.48 and approximately $1,014.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000905 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00034565 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00034480 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00021608 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.01282465 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

