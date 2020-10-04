Truist Securiti Comments on Cigna Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cigna in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.58 EPS.

CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.70.

NYSE CI opened at $167.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

