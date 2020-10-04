TRON (TRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.89 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, TRON has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $1.89 billion and $1.35 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, DDEX, OEX and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00271735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.01526308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00168316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009495 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRON’s official website is tron.network . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tokenomy, Ovis, Zebpay, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, DDEX, RightBTC, Kryptono, Bitfinex, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Rfinex, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Liquid, IDCM, Neraex, IDAX, Sistemkoin, OKEx, CoinEx, ChaoEX, Stocks.Exchange, Coinnest, CoinBene, Bibox, Braziliex, Coindeal, LBank, Binance, Cobinhood, WazirX, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, BitFlip, Bitbns, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, CoinTiger, Fatbtc, Indodax, Livecoin, Koinex, Mercatox, Exrates, Tidex, Huobi, Gate.io, DigiFinex, OEX, YoBit, Exmo, Coinrail, DragonEX, CoinExchange, Liqui, Allcoin, Cryptomate, BTC-Alpha and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

