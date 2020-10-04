Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trivago from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trivago from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trivago from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.02.

Get Trivago alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $499.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.26. Trivago has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.74 million. Trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Trivago by 13,244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trivago by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.