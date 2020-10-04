Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Tristate Capital stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.97. Tristate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tristate Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,159. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,718.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $224,407. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 645,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 385,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 578,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 478,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

