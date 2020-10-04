Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travis Perkins plc is engaged in supplying building materials to the UK’s building and construction industry. The company offers building materials that include aggregates, sand, and cement; bricks, blocks, lintels, and damp proofing; drains and foundations; dry lining and plastering products; and insulation, roofing, and sustainable products. It also involves in the sale of timber, building materials, and plumbing and heating products, as well as hiring of tools. Travis also provides clothing and personal protective equipment; decorative products; electrical products; kitchens and bathrooms; and landscaping, plumbing and heating, timber, joinery, sheet material, tools, fixings, and consumable products, as well as involves in property management. Travis Perkins plc is based in Northampton, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of TVPKF opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

