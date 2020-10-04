Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Short Interest Update

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $1,318,209.04. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,675,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,940,000 after purchasing an additional 930,638 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,015,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,563,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,658,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 368,937 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $965.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

