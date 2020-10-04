Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Short Interest Update

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $1,318,209.04. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $965.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.29.
Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Translate Bio
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.
