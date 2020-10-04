Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $965.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBIO. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Translate Bio from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $1,318,209.04. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

