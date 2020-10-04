Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

TNLIF opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27. Trainline has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

