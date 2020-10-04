TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $31.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.10.

TPIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $29.18 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 26,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $878,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $77,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,113 shares of company stock worth $5,005,529. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,252,000. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 337,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 234,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 682.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 171,912 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,001,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 464,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

