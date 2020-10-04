Todd Berard Sells 808 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $23,133.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,827.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $915.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.07 and a beta of 1.44. BioLife Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $25.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 108,495 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 60.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 255,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 380,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 80,029 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.