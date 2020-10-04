Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,900 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 267,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of TITN opened at $14.31 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $322.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 807,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 99,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 20.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 580,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 98,392 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth $2,521,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $182,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.