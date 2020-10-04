Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,900 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 267,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TITN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $322.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

