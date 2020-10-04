Tilray (TLRY) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Tilray to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tilray and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -2.85 Tilray Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 2.20

Tilray’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Tilray has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s peers have a beta of 2.56, indicating that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tilray and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 2 0 2.07 Tilray Competitors 135 359 403 14 2.32

Tilray currently has a consensus target price of $12.73, indicating a potential upside of 164.05%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 112.49%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Summary

Tilray peers beat Tilray on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

