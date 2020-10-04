Tigress Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.90 and a beta of 1.31. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.