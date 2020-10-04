ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Update

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 230,200 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 374,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

THMO opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.24. ThermoGenesis has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 427.02%. On average, research analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThermoGenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

