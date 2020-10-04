The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $360,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,841,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,075,000 after buying an additional 78,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,869,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,481,000 after purchasing an additional 259,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,256,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,112,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after purchasing an additional 446,568 shares in the last quarter.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.