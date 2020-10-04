Tether Achieves Market Cap of $15.60 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $15.60 billion and $30.79 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC on exchanges including Exmo, DigiFinex, FCoin and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00271735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.01526308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00168316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009495 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 16,025,587,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,574,921,182 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Instant Bitex, Upbit, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, Kryptono, OKEx, Sistemkoin, Coinut, LBank, Bitfinex, FCoin, BitForex, Exmo, B2BX, CoinEx, BitMart, Liqui, UEX, Cobinhood, MBAex, Bibox, Kucoin, DigiFinex, Kraken, QBTC, Trade By Trade, Binance, Bit-Z, BtcTurk, CoinBene, EXX, Gate.io, ChaoEX, ABCC, C2CX, IDAX, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, DragonEX, Huobi, IDCM, ZB.COM, TDAX, BigONE, Poloniex, HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

