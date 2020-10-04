Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $400.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $272.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.53.

TSLA opened at $415.09 on Wednesday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $502.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.96, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total transaction of $520,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,188,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,139.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,404 shares of company stock valued at $66,077,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Tesla by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

