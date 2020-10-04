Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

THC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of THC opened at $25.83 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.65, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.