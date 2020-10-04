Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Short Interest Up 11.8% in September

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,750,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 30,180,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Tellurian in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $240.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.49.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 747.05% and a negative return on equity of 106.47%. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 830,344 shares of company stock valued at $853,374. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tellurian by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 537,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tellurian by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 816,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 82,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tellurian by 471.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 754,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 838,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.