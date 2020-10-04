Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Teladoc Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.07.

TDOC stock opened at $221.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.20. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,583 shares of company stock valued at $23,197,454. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

