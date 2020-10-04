TD Securities Lowers Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) to Buy

TD Securities downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Freehold Royalties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on Freehold Royalties and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$3.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $420.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.80. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.18.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

