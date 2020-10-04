TD Securities Analysts Give Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) a C$6.50 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$6.50 price objective on Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XBC. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. M Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.38.

Shares of CVE:XBC opened at C$4.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.00. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$1.45 and a 12-month high of C$5.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,233,000.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

