T&D Holdings (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Down 12.5% in September

T&D Holdings (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

TDHOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered T&D from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered T&D from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TDHOY opened at $4.98 on Friday. T&D has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08.

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

