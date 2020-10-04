TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Short Interest Update

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,510,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 16,890,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $40.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18. TD Ameritrade has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 32.88%. On average, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the first quarter valued at $209,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 239.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 157,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.