TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,510,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 16,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

AMTD opened at $40.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13. TD Ameritrade has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 32.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

