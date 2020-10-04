TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,510,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 16,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.
AMTD opened at $40.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13. TD Ameritrade has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $53.99.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.
TD Ameritrade Company Profile
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.