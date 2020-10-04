Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TNDM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.13.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $111.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.07 and a beta of 0.50. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day moving average of $89.39.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $44,258.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,991.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $3,393,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $554,284.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,599 shares of company stock worth $46,866,843. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

