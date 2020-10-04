Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Update

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TCMD opened at $37.19 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $721.97 million, a P/E ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 428,087 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $7,890,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,420 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after acquiring an additional 80,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 389,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 71,246 shares in the last quarter.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

