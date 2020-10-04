Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $69.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYNH. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Syneos Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.83.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.69. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $303,551.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,538,992.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $223,189,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,783,975 shares of company stock valued at $224,294,912 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 245.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Syneos Health by 204.9% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

