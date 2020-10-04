Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.97.
NYSE:SYF opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70.
In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $424,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,181 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,721 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.9% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.