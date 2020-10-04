Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.97.

NYSE:SYF opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $424,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,181 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,721 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.9% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

