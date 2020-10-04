sUSD Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $22.63 million and $4.90 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00009439 BTC on exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00271101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.01528382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00168163 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

