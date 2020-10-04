Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SUPN. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $29.36.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $162,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.