Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SUPN. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $29.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $162,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.
