Super Zero Protocol (SERO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.05 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $29.85 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000957 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.12 or 0.03301880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00048383 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000433 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 640,377,094 coins and its circulating supply is 292,586,863 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

